Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

PRLHU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

