Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of DTOCU stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

