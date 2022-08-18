Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 11,301 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVU. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 413,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter.

CFIVU stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

