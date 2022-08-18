Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNVTU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 342,466.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FNVTU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

