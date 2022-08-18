Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 122.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPLTU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Home Plate Acquisition Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

