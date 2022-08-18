WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $6,912.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,583,493,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.