WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $6,912.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003660 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00063919 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,583,493,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
