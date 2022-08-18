Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $78.00.

8/1/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $129.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $95.00.

7/12/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,944. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

