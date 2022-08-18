Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) in the last few weeks:
- 8/15/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
KOD opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
