Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $1,274,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,604,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,684,321.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

