Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Medifast (MED)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medifast (NYSE: MED) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2022 – Medifast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Medifast was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $345.00.

8/4/2022 – Medifast had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $352.00 to $278.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2022 – Medifast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Medifast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Medifast Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MED traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.70. The stock had a trading volume of 129,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,384. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $239.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

Institutional Trading of Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medifast by 17.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.4% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

