Wells Fargo & Company Increases Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $125.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $85.65 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 57.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $9,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

