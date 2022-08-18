Westpac Banking Corp Buys 64,189 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,189 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 450,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,158,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

