Westpac Banking Corp Buys 6,573 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.78. 8,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,662. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

