Westpac Banking Corp Has $30.81 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54,975 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,569. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

