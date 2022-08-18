Westpac Banking Corp Has $47.62 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,308 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.49. The company had a trading volume of 56,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,433. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

