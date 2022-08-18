Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.55.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,542,984 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

