Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $36,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

