Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,546. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

