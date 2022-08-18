Westpac Banking Corp Sells 20,353 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 292,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

