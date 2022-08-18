Westpac Banking Corp Sells 38,518 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,518 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $108,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,144 shares of company stock worth $66,839,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.05. 23,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

Get Rating

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

