Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,207 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

