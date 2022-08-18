Westpac Banking Corp Sells 93,029 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,029 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $38,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

VICI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 144,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

