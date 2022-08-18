Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.54 on Thursday, reaching $556.13. 48,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

