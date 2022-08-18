Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. 35,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,440. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

