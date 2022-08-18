WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Tops $728,601.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $82.64 million and approximately $728,601.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.