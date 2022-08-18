Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $6.36. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 14,221 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

