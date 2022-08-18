William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NMTR. Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NMTR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,330.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

