William T. Mannina Sells 8,006 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CFO William T. Mannina sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $11,608.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,011 shares in the company, valued at $310,315.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energous Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Energous

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

(Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.