WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 1.7% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,084 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,924,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,298,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 649,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC opened at $42.57 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

