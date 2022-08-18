WinCash 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 90% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $104,431.93 and $4.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00049592 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.