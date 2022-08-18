Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 57.41%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.70. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

