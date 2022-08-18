Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 46,212 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,152,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,878 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

