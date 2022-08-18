Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.