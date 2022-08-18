Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

