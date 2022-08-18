Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

