Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $272,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.