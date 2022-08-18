Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $28,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

