Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,820,393. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

