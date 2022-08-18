Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

WK stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $73.79. 343,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

