World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WWE opened at $71.81 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.