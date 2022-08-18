Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,555 Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $16,671,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Allbirds Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.