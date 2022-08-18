Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,066,000 after buying an additional 255,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $198.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.