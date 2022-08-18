Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.