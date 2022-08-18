Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

