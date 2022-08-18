Wrapmanager Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

NYSE:DHR opened at $297.27 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.27. The company has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

