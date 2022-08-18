Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

