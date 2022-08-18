Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $331,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

