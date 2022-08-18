Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $552.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $138.92 or 0.00593446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $266,867.84 and approximately $552.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00720139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

