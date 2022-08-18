WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSP. CIBC dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.92.

WSP opened at C$159.56 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$152.59.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

