Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.22.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

