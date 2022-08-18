YAM V1 (YAM) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $9,970.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

YAM V1 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

